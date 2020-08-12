Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Scattered storms possible Thursday

Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.

Posted: Aug 12, 2020 3:37 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.


The remainder of the week see slight chances for shower and thunderstorms across the region.


MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 93°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
Savannah
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 93°
Fairfax
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories