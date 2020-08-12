KQ2 Forecast: Scattered storms possible Thursday

Another warm and humid day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few storms and heavy rainfall as we head into Thursday morning. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
The remainder of the week see slight chances for shower and thunderstorms across the region.
