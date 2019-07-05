We saw scattered showers and thunderstorms around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. The rain left the area with a lot of clouds.
More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday night and into the weekend. On Saturday, we will be watching for the potential for a few storms to be on the strong-side with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail. We are under a marginal risk for some strong to severe storms. Highs this weekend will remain near average in the mid to upper 80s.
We'll be drying out for a bit as we head into Monday with a mix of sun and clouds before another round of rain moves back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain near average in the middle to upper 80s. We dry out by Thursday as high temperatures return to the lower 90s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered storms this weekend
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers and storms overnight
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered storms on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered afternoon storms, some could be strong
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered rain chances for Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers on Thursday
- KQ2 Forecast: A sunny weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A good looking weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A cooler weekend forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: A warm weekend forecast