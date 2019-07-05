Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Scattered storms this weekend

More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday night and into the weekend.

Posted: Jul 5, 2019 3:10 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We saw scattered showers and thunderstorms around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri this morning. The rain left the area with a lot of clouds.

More scattered chances for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Friday night and into the weekend. On Saturday, we will be watching for the potential for a few storms to be on the strong-side with gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail. We are under a marginal risk for some strong to severe storms. Highs this weekend will remain near average in the mid to upper 80s.

We'll be drying out for a bit as we head into Monday with a mix of sun and clouds before another round of rain moves back in on Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs remain near average in the middle to upper 80s. We dry out by Thursday as high temperatures return to the lower 90s.

