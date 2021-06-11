Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms likely this afternoon

Temperatures are on the warm side this morning starting out in the 70. Today will be warm and humid for the first half of the day before showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms should start to clear out by the evening hours.

Posted: Jun 11, 2021 7:42 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend, however the humidity will be lower due to the cold front. Conditions look to stay dry this weekend and that will continue into early next week.

St. Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 88°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 88°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
