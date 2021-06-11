KQ2 Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms likely this afternoon

Temperatures are on the warm side this morning starting out in the 70. Today will be warm and humid for the first half of the day before showers and thunderstorms develop ahead of a cold front. Showers and thunderstorms should start to clear out by the evening hours.

Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend, however the humidity will be lower due to the cold front. Conditions look to stay dry this weekend and that will continue into early next week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android