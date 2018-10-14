KQ2 Forecast: Season's first snow possible today

**Freeze Warning for Atchison (MO), Nodaway, Worth, Gentry, Harrison, Holt, Andrew, Richardson (NE), Doniphan (KS), and Atchison (KS) counties from 1 a.m. tonight until Monday at 10 a.m. Monday morning low temperatures will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. A hard freeze will harm sensitive vegetation if steps are not taken.

For Sunday, the season will look a lot more like Winter with very cool temperatures. Rain is expected to start but as a cold front moves through, temperatures will be falling from the 40s during the morning to the 30s by afternoon. Some rain may mix in with snow and possibly changeover to all snow by the evening. Accumulations will be light and mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Ground temperatures are too warm for any significant accumulations.

Beyond the weekend, frost and freeze concerns are there especially for Monday and Tuesday mornings. Much of next week will be very nice though with moderating temperatures and partly to mostly sunny skies. By week's end, highs will be back into the 60s.

