KQ2 Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11 p.m.

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until 11 p.m. for most of the KQ2 viewing area.

**Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 am Sunday for all of the KQ2 Viewing Area.

Late Saturday afternoon, a few thunderstorms began developing towards the Iowa border and that has prompted a Severe Thunderstorm Watch to be issued for the area until 11 p.m.

Thunderstorms will be scattered to start before becoming more widespread later this evening after 8 p.m. Storms will move out after midnight.

Much of the area is in a slight risk for severe weather with a marginal risk for the counties along the Iowa border. Damaging winds and large hail are the main concerns but there is a low chance of an isolated tornado. With holiday weekend festivities ongoing, it is important you have ways to receive weather information if your plans take you outside this weekend.

The risk for thunderstorms continues into Sunday and Memorial Day with temperatures in the lower 80s. Tuesday has the next chance for severe weather for the area and something we will be keeping a very close eye on.

And if you are looking for things to dry out, it is in the forecast. Wednesday through Friday of next week have no rain chances in the forecast with seasonable temperatures in the 70s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android