KQ2 Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect until midnight

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 12 a.m. for the following counties: Atchison (Kan.), Platte, Buchanan, DeKalb, Clinton, Daviess, Caldwell, and Livingston.

This evening, showers and thunderstorms will be moving in from the west through northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. These storms will be capable of producing some very heavy rain, lightning, strong gusty winds, and large hail. Stay with KQ2 for continuous updates and make sure you have ways to receive warning information.

Thunderstorms will come to an end by late evening and overnight should be dry. Low temperatures will be in 40s.

Temperatures will cool back down by the end of the week with highs in the 50s Thursday once cold front passes through. There is the chance for rain Thursday as well. Temperatures begin to warm back up on Good Friday and into the Easter holiday weekend, highs will be back up in the lower to middle 70s with mostly sunny skies. We'll have rain chances return to the forecast on late Sunday into the first half of next week with highs in the middle 60s to near 70 degrees.

