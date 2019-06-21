KQ2 Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted until 2:00 a.m.

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 2:00 a.m. for the entire KQ2 viewing area except for Atchison County in Missouri.
Thunderstorms are developing this evening and will move through the area tonight. These storms could produce some gusty winds, large hail, and some very heavy rainfall. There is also an isolated threat for a tornado with these storms. The primary window for severe weather will be from now until midnight. Lows will be mild in the 70s.
The heat builds into the area on Saturday as temperatures are likely to reach into the lower 90s. High humidity will make heat index values near 100 degrees so you will need to be drinking plenty of water and trying to stay cool. Thunderstorms are also likely during the afternoon and overnight with another chance for some strong storms. These storms will also bring some very heavy rainfall to the area so flooding could become a concern.
Thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday with temperatures in the 80s. During the second half of Sunday, and to begin the new work week, the weather does quiet back down as temperatures go above average. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for much of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and low-end rain chances.
