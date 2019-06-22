KQ2 Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10:00 p.m.

**Severe Thunderstorm Watch for all counties along and west of I-35 until 10:00 p.m., it does not include Livingston County.
**Flash Flood Watch for the entire KQ2 viewing area until 2:00 a.m. Monday.
A warm and muggy afternoon will translate into a stormy afternoon as thunderstorms develop. These storms will have the potential to become strong to severe during the afternoon and evening hours. The best opportunity for severe weather will be between now and midnight. Strong winds to 70 mph and large hail are the primary threats. There is also a low-end tornado risk. Heavy rainfall will also lead to flooding concerns so that is why a Flash Flood Watch is now in effect. Some areas could see 1-3 inches of rain through Sunday afternoon.
There is a slight risk for most of the area with and an enhanced risk to the south for severe weather on Saturday. If you have any plans outside, you will need to be staying weather aware and make sure you have ways to receive warning information.
Thunderstorm chances continue into Sunday with temperatures in the 80s. During the second half of Sunday, and to begin the new work week, the weather does quiet back down as temperatures go above average. Expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for much of the week with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s and low-end rain chances.
