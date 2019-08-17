**A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Atchison (Kan.), Doniphan, Holt, Andrew, Buchanan, Platte, DeKalb, Clinton, Daviess, Caldwell, and Livingston counties until 7:00 a.m. Saturday.
**A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area from 10 pm Friday through 1 pm Saturday as we're expecting another round of heavy rain & thunderstorms to pass through late tonight through Saturday morning. 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible.
Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely overnight with some very heavy rainfall. Gusty winds and large hail is also possible. A slight risk for severe weather is in place overnight. Thunderstorms should come to an end by late Saturday morning.
We'll have on and off rain chances Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday afternoon into early next week. It will warm up a bit as well with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.
MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 10:00 p.m.
- KQ2 Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch posted until 2:00 a.m.
- KQ2 Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 a.m.
- KQ2 Forecast: Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 8PM
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 11 PM
- Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 PM
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms return to the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Tracking thunderstorm chances for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain overnight