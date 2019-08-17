KQ2 Forecast: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 a.m.

**A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for Atchison (Kan.), Doniphan, Holt, Andrew, Buchanan, Platte, DeKalb, Clinton, Daviess, Caldwell, and Livingston counties until 7:00 a.m. Saturday.

**A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area from 10 pm Friday through 1 pm Saturday as we're expecting another round of heavy rain & thunderstorms to pass through late tonight through Saturday morning. 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are likely overnight with some very heavy rainfall. Gusty winds and large hail is also possible. A slight risk for severe weather is in place overnight. Thunderstorms should come to an end by late Saturday morning.

We'll have on and off rain chances Saturday evening into early Sunday morning. Mostly sunny skies expected Sunday afternoon into early next week. It will warm up a bit as well with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android