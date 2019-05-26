KQ2 Forecast: Severe threat ends, rain to continue overnight

**Flash Flood Watch is in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday for all of the KQ2 Viewing Area.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight but will come to an end around sunrise. Still the possibility of some heavy rainfall so watch for some water on the roadways and flooding of low-lying areas. Lows will be in the 60s.

After morning storms, the rest of Sunday is looking mostly dry. Will keep an isolated chance for a thunderstorm in the forecast through the afternoon. We may see a few breaks in the clouds during the afternoon as well. Highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. For the holiday on Monday, isolated thunderstorms are possible but the day will not be a washout. Highs back into the lower 80s.

Tuesday has the next decent chance of rainfall and a threat for severe weather. Storms will likely be moving through during the afternoon hours. Highs in the 80s. Finally, after days of rainfall, a break in the rain for Wednesday and Thursday before more rain chances next weekend.

