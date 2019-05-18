KQ2 Forecast: Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon

After a round of showers this morning, the skies have cleared out and now we keep an eye on the forecast for this afternoon as more thunderstorms are likely develop and could become strong to severe.

Depending on the amount of sunshine and how warm temperatures get, there is the chance for severe weather this afternoon, likely around 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a slight risk for severe weather, that is a 2 on a scale out of 5. Large hail, wind gusts of 50-60 mph and very heavy rain is possible with the strongest storms this afternoon. There is also a nonzero tornado risk but chances are very low. Today is the day you will need to be keeping a very close eye on the forecast and making sure your severe weather plans are in place. KQ2 will be monitoring the forecast all day long so stay tuned for updates.

The storms and rain should be out of here by late Sunday morning. We'll see partly sunny skies heading into Sunday afternoon. The active weather pattern continues into next week with rain and storm chances almost everyday. Our next chance for severe weather will most likely be on Tuesday. Our biggest concern will be the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding once again. Stay tuned!

