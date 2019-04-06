Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Showers and storms overnight

Chances for showers and storms become likely as a wave of storms will move in from the southwest after 8 p.m. These storms could produce some heavy rain and lightning. Lows tonight will be in the 50s.

Posted: Apr. 6, 2019 6:51 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

The rain will move out early Sunday leaving behind just an isolated chance for storms throughout the day. Highs once again will be in the 70s.

The nicest day of the week ahead will likely be Monday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s. By midweek, big changes will be on the way as a strong storm system will bring rain chances late Wednesday into Thursday. A strong cold front will lower temperatures to the lower 50s by Thursday and Friday.

Saint Joseph
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 70°
