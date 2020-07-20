KQ2 Forecast: Showers and t-storms likely today

After a hot and humid weekend, temperatures should start to cool down slightly today. Rain and thunderstorms have moved into the area this morning and will be with us for a good portion of today. Highs will remain below average in the lower 80s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into tomorrow as temperatures continue to remain cool in the mid 80s. Conditions will start to dry out for the second half of the week as temperatures begin to warm.

