Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Showers and t-storms likely today

After a hot and humid weekend, temperatures should start to cool down slightly today. Rain and thunderstorms have moved into the area this morning and will be with us for a good portion of today. Highs will remain below average in the lower 80s.

Posted: Jul 20, 2020 7:11 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

After a hot and humid weekend, temperatures should start to cool down slightly today. Rain and thunderstorms have moved into the area this morning and will be with us for a good portion of today. Highs will remain below average in the lower 80s.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will continue into tomorrow as temperatures continue to remain cool in the mid 80s. Conditions will start to dry out for the second half of the week as temperatures begin to warm.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Maryville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 69°
Savannah
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Cameron
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 69°
Fairfax
Overcast
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
Chances for thunderstorms expected to continue into Monday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A couple of strong storms with wind gusts and hail cannot be ruled out.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories