KQ2 Forecast: Showers and t-storms on Tuesday

Monday was another warm day with temperatures in the low 90s. The remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to move into the area Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is in the forecast on Tuesday which will increase flooding concerns across the region. A few strong storms are also possible.

Wednesday into the rest of the week look to hold more comfortable temperatures.

