KQ2 Forecast: Showers and t-storms on Wednesday

A cold front will move through Wednesday night into Thursday giving the chance for showers and thunderstorms across the area. Temperatures will remain in the low 90s through Saturday.

Posted: Jun 2, 2020 3:34 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A few summer-like days are expected across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Afternoon highs in the region will climb to the mid-80s to low 90s.

