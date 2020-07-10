Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor, with majority support from city council, issues mask order for St. Joseph Full Story

KQ2 Forecast: Showers and t-storms possible overnight

It was a hot and humid day across the area but we got to see lots of sunshine. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will push into the area in the overnight hours tonight into early Saturday morning.

Posted: Jul 10, 2020 5:42 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

It was a hot and humid day across the area but we got to see lots of sunshine. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will push into the area in the overnight hours tonight into early Saturday morning. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Conditions will begin to clear out by the second half of the day.

Dry conditions return Sunday into next week as temperatures start to warm. Highs will be in the mid 90s by the middle of next week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 90°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Fairfax
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Wednesday had an abundance of sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri with hot and very humid conditions. A brief cool-down is expected Thursday, along with returning thunderstorm chances. A few storms may be severe.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories