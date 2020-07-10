KQ2 Forecast: Showers and t-storms possible overnight

It was a hot and humid day across the area but we got to see lots of sunshine. A chance for showers and thunderstorms will push into the area in the overnight hours tonight into early Saturday morning. Some storms could be on the stronger side. Conditions will begin to clear out by the second half of the day.

Dry conditions return Sunday into next week as temperatures start to warm. Highs will be in the mid 90s by the middle of next week.

