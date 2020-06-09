KQ2 Forecast: Showers and t-storms possible today

Temperatures today will slowly start to cool down a little closer to normal. For the first half of the day showers and a few thunderstorms will remain mainly towards the east as Cristobal continues to move north. A front will push through later tonight, triggering another round of showers and thunderstorms pushing through the area. Some storms could be strong at times.
Strong winds will also push into the area tonight and continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to cool closer to normal by the middle of the week.
