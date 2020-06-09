Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Showers and t-storms possible today

Temperatures today will slowly start to cool down a little closer to normal. For the first half of the day showers and a few thunderstorms will remain mainly towards the east as Cristobal continues to move north. A front will push through later tonight, triggering another round of showers and thunderstorms pushing through the area. Some storms could be strong at times.

Posted: Jun 9, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Strong winds will also push into the area tonight and continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will continue to cool closer to normal by the middle of the week.

Saint Joseph
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 72°
Fairfax
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 74°
Monday was another warm day with temperatures in the low 90s. The remains of Tropical Storm Cristobal is expected to move into the area Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is in the forecast on Tuesday which will increase flooding concerns across the region. A few strong storms are also possible.
