KQ2 Forecast: Showers and t-storms possible tonight

It was a warm day across the area with temperatures back in the low to mid 90s. Tonight we will start to see showers and thunderstorms move into the area ahead of a front. Some storms could be on the strong side.

Posted: Jun 26, 2020 6:27 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

It was a warm day across the area with temperatures back in the low to mid 90s. Tonight we will start to see showers and thunderstorms move into the area ahead of a front. Some storms could be on the strong side.

Off and on t-storm and rain chances will continue through the weekend as temperatures stay on the warm side in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

A beautiful day across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. We will have just a few clouds otherwise across the area and temperatures will be below normal for much of your Tuesday and Tuesday night.
