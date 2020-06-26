KQ2 Forecast: Showers and t-storms possible tonight

It was a warm day across the area with temperatures back in the low to mid 90s. Tonight we will start to see showers and thunderstorms move into the area ahead of a front. Some storms could be on the strong side.

Off and on t-storm and rain chances will continue through the weekend as temperatures stay on the warm side in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

