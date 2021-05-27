Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely today

Posted: May 27, 2021 7:48 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Showers and thunderstorms are moving across the area this morning. Additional thunderstorms will try to redevelop later this afternoon. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side with the main threats being damaging winds and locally heavy rain. Showers and thunderstorms should start to clear out of the area by the late afternoon hours.

A cold front will sweep through the area tonight bringing much cooler temperature to the area. Highs will be in the 60s and 70s through much of the weekend. The weekend looks to stay dry but rain chances will start to move back into the area late Sunday night into Monday.

St. Joseph
Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 66°
Cameron
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 65°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
