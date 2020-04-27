We had widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday into Monday morning. The clouds did clear up going into Monday afternoon and temperatures did make it into the upper 70s on Monday.
A cold front will push into the region Tuesday which may generate some strong thunderstorm possibilities. The KQ2 Weather team is still tracking models for Tuesday for the potential of severe weather. After the front moves through, Wednesday and Thursday should remain fairly calm and temperatures will warm into the 80s for the end of the week.
MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible on Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Tracking thunderstorm chances for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Strong thunderstorms possible late Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms return to the forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain and thunderstorms likely for your Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Rain even thunderstorms return for Tuesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Cooler Tuesday forecast
- KQ2 Forecast: Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon
- KQ2 Forecast: Thunderstorms with heavy rain overnight