KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible on Tuesday

We had widespread scattered showers and thunderstorms across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas overnight Sunday into Monday morning. The clouds did clear up going into Monday afternoon and temperatures did make it into the upper 70s on Monday.

A cold front will push into the region Tuesday which may generate some strong thunderstorm possibilities. The KQ2 Weather team is still tracking models for Tuesday for the potential of severe weather. After the front moves through, Wednesday and Thursday should remain fairly calm and temperatures will warm into the 80s for the end of the week.

