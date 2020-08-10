KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible today



Today we will see mostly sunny skies through the morning with cloud cover slowly building in by the afternoon. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase this afternoon into this evening. Some storms could be on the stronger side.

A few lingering showers and t-storms will be possible tomorrow morning, but overall will start to clear out by the early afternoon. We will have several more chances for showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week.

MORE: Hourly Forecast

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android