KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible today

Today we will see mostly sunny skies through the morning with cloud cover slowly building in by the afternoon. Rain and thunderstorm chances will increase this afternoon into this evening. Some storms could be on the stronger side.

Posted: Aug 10, 2020 7:12 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


A few lingering showers and t-storms will be possible tomorrow morning, but overall will start to clear out by the early afternoon. We will have several more chances for showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week.

Storm chances return Monday and increase into Monday night for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. The region could see a few strong storms and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s.
