KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible today



Scattered showers are set to continue today with a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with high in the low to mid 70s. Rain showers will slowly taper off early Thursday morning as a breezy wind from the north returns. After showers clear out on Thursday, mostly sunny skies will take over with temperatures remaining slightly above average lower 70s

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s throughout the rest of the week with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Warm weather is set to continue into next week with rain chances returning.



