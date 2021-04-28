Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible today

Scattered showers are set to continue today with a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with high in the low to mid 70s.

Posted: Apr 28, 2021 6:50 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


Scattered showers are set to continue today with a few thunderstorms possible. Temperatures will be a bit cooler today with high in the low to mid 70s. Rain showers will slowly taper off early Thursday morning as a breezy wind from the north returns. After showers clear out on Thursday, mostly sunny skies will take over with temperatures remaining slightly above average lower 70s

Temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s throughout the rest of the week with dry and sunny conditions. Temperatures will start to warm up again this weekend with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Warm weather is set to continue into next week with rain chances returning.


St. Joseph
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 65°
Clarinda
Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 52°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 68°
Falls City
Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 56°
