KQ2 Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms possible tonight

It was another warm day across the area with temperatures back into the lower 90s. A cold front will make its way into our area late tonight bringing a chance for some showers and thunderstorms after sunset.

Posted: Jun 18, 2020 5:28 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue Friday as temperatures begin to cool. We will continue to see a chance for more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the weekend with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saint Joseph
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Savannah
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
Fairfax
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
It looks like we have a significant chance for rainfall coming into the picture late Thursday night and Friday morning when we could see on and off again storms and they could last through the weekend.
