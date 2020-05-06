KQ2 Forecast: Showers possible on Thursday

A cloudy and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A few scattered showers will be found in and around the area Wednesday afternoon and night. Thursday looks like we could have a few scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday night and Friday with showers and storms. Much cooler temperatures looking
toward the end of the week with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.
