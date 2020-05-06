Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Showers possible on Thursday

A cloudy and cooler day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. A few scattered showers will be found in and around the area Wednesday afternoon and night. Thursday looks like we could have a few scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Posted: May 6, 2020 3:42 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Another cold front may sweep through the area Thursday night and Friday with showers and storms. Much cooler temperatures looking
toward the end of the week with a low Saturday morning in the mid to upper 30s for parts of the area.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Maryville
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 61°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 59°
