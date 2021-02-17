KQ2 Forecast: Slight warm up on Thursday

More light snow was found across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Wednesday. A disturbance moved by the area Wednesday morning and gave us some snow. Sunshine will return to the area on Thursday and we will start to see temperatures back in the mid 20's for highs. There will be a little bit of a warm up this weekend with highs reaching into the 30's.
