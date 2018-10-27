KQ2 Forecast: Slightly cooler but still nice on Sunday

Saturday was a spectacular day and while Sunday will be slightly cooler, it will still be a very nice day. For tonight, clouds will move out and will see clear skies by morning. Lows will be in the low to mid 40s.
On Sunday, a weak cold front will move through the area resulting in slightly cooler temperatures but still right around average for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 60s.
To start the work week, a very nice day expected. Monday will see sunny skies and highs near 70. Rain returns to the forecast on Tuesday with highs falling into the 50s and 60s. For Halloween, the forecast is dry for now but cloudy with temps in the 50s. More rain chances in the forecast Thursday through Saturday with highs only in the 40s and 50s.
