KQ2 Forecast: Slightly cooler on Friday

Comfortable conditions across the area today with temperatures in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. Tonight a weak cold front will move through the area, bringing us a few clouds in the overnight hours and some cooler temperatures for Friday.

Temperatures will quickly recover this weekend with highs back in the 50s and mostly sunny skies. A stronger cold front will push through the area Sunday into Monday dropping temperatures below average for the beginning of next week.

