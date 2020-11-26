Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Slightly cooler on Friday

Comfortable conditions across the area today with temperatures in the 50s and plenty of sunshine. Tonight a weak cold front will move through the area, bringing us a few clouds in the overnight hours and some cooler temperatures for Friday.

Posted: Nov 26, 2020 6:35 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will quickly recover this weekend with highs back in the 50s and mostly sunny skies. A stronger cold front will push through the area Sunday into Monday dropping temperatures below average for the beginning of next week.

Rain chances continued on Tuesday afternoon for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas. Shower chances continue throughout the day Tuesday and into Wednesday morning. Wednesday we will see cooler temperatures across the area with highs only in the lower 40's. Temperatures will be on the mild side in the 40s and 50s into the later half of the week.
