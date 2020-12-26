Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Slightly cooler on Sunday

A few clouds have started to move into the area this evening and that will keep temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight. Tomorrow we will keep partly sunny skies with temperatures on the mild side in the low to mid 40s.

Posted: Dec 26, 2020 10:26 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


A few clouds have started to move into the area this evening and that will keep temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight. Tomorrow we will keep partly sunny skies with temperatures on the mild side in the low to mid 40s. A cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon cooling temperatures down for next week.

On Monday temperatures will be in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. A disturbance will move through our area on Tuesday bringing the chance for a wintry mix and rain. A rain/snow mix will linger on Wednesday before the system exits the area leaving temperatures around average for the rest of the week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
St. Joseph
Clear
26° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Chillicothe/Agri
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 33°
Falls City
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 29°
A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories