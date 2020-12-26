KQ2 Forecast: Slightly cooler on Sunday



A few clouds have started to move into the area this evening and that will keep temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s overnight. Tomorrow we will keep partly sunny skies with temperatures on the mild side in the low to mid 40s. A cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon cooling temperatures down for next week.

On Monday temperatures will be in the mid 30s under mostly sunny skies. A disturbance will move through our area on Tuesday bringing the chance for a wintry mix and rain. A rain/snow mix will linger on Wednesday before the system exits the area leaving temperatures around average for the rest of the week.

LIVE: Interactive Radar

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android