KQ2 Forecast: Slightly cooler on Thursday

Clouds have slowly pushed into the area this afternoon keeping temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Rain chances look to stay south of the area, but a few light rain showers as north as highway 36 can not be ruled out late tonight and into the overnight hours.

Posted: Oct 28, 2020 6:25 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Winds will start to pick up tonight from the north and will remain on the breezy side through Thursday with wind gusts up to 25 mph. Mostly cloudy skies will remain on Thursday morning and slowly clear through the rest of the day. Sunshine and mild temperatures will arrive for the first half of the weekend. A dry cold front will push through Saturday into Sunday cooling temperatures into the lower 50s on Sunday, but they will quickly start to warm back to average by next week.

Mostly cloudy skies across much of northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas Tuesday which resulted in cold temperatures across the area. We saw some freezing rain to the south of St. Joseph Tuesday afternoon. The warmer air will start moving back into the area as we head into Wednesday afternoon with highs in the 50s. The rain chances will start to increase as we head into your Thursday and Thursday night.
