KQ2 Forecast: Slightly cooler on Wednesday

Sunny and warm conditions were found around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri today with highs climbing into the 60s. Early tomorrow morning a weak cold front will move through the area bringing a few clouds through the area Wednesday morning.

Posted: Feb 23, 2021 6:27 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will slowly start to warm up again through the rest of the work week into the weekend. Conditions look to stay mainly dry through the rest of the week into the first half of the week. Another cold front will pass through our area on Sunday bringing the chance for rain.

St. Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 57°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
52° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 52°
St. Joseph
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 56°
Falls City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 64°
