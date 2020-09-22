KQ2 Forecast: Slightly cooler tomorrow

Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow thanks to some cloud cover associated with tropical depression Beta. We could see a little patchy fog and drizzle tomorrow morning, but overall most of the day will be dry with gradually clearing skies.

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s through the rest of the work week into the weekend. A cold front will pass through the area Saturday evening into Sunday, bringing some more fall like conditions for next week.

