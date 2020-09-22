Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Slightly cooler tomorrow

Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow thanks to some cloud cover associated with tropical depression Beta. We could see a little patchy fog and drizzle tomorrow morning, but overall most of the day will be dry with gradually clearing skies.

Posted: Sep 22, 2020 5:36 PM
Updated: Sep 22, 2020 5:47 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will warm back into the 80s through the rest of the work week into the weekend. A cold front will pass through the area Saturday evening into Sunday, bringing some more fall like conditions for next week.

Pleasant conditions continue this week for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas even as temperatures are steadily warming. Highs look to reach into the upper 70s to low 80s. Dry conditions look to continue.
