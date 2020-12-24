Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

KQ2 Forecast: Slightly warmer on Christmas

Mostly sunny skies were found across the area today as temperatures remained below average. Tonight temperatures will drop down into the teens and single digits with wind chill values falling below zero as skies remain clear.

Posted: Dec 24, 2020 5:48 PM
Updated: Dec 24, 2020 8:38 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Mostly sunny skies were found across the area today as temperatures remained below average. Tonight temperatures will drop down into the teens and single digits with wind chill values falling below zero as skies remain clear.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm on Christmas with highs back around average in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Warmer temperatures return this weekend with highs back in the 40s and 50s. A cold front expected to move through the area early next week will end the warmer weather bringing a return to the 30s and our next chance for some winter weather.

LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: -1°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -6°
St. Joseph
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
11° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 0°
Falls City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: -1°
A warming trend is expected for northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas for the first half of the week. Highs will make it into the upper 50s by Tuesday. Winds will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a breezy Wednesday. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a miserably cold Christmas Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into Christmas Day.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories