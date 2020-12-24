KQ2 Forecast: Slightly warmer on Christmas

Mostly sunny skies were found across the area today as temperatures remained below average. Tonight temperatures will drop down into the teens and single digits with wind chill values falling below zero as skies remain clear.

Temperatures will slowly start to warm on Christmas with highs back around average in the mid to upper 30s under mostly sunny skies. Warmer temperatures return this weekend with highs back in the 40s and 50s. A cold front expected to move through the area early next week will end the warmer weather bringing a return to the 30s and our next chance for some winter weather.

