KQ2 Forecast: Slightly warmer on Sunday

Lingering light showers will continue into the overnight hours, gradually ending early tomorrow morning. Skies will continue to clear by late Sunday morning eventually giving way to mostly sunny skies for the second half of the day.

Posted: Nov 21, 2020 10:58 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Lingering light showers will continue into the overnight hours, gradually ending early tomorrow morning. Skies will continue to clear by late Sunday morning eventually giving way to mostly sunny skies for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be seasonal tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Rain chances will return Monday afternoon into evening keeping temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain chances will continue through Tuesday and gradually move out of the area early Wednesday morning. Dry and sunny conditions will take over Wednesday afternoon into the rest of the work week with temperatures staying right around average.

The windy weather is expected to diminish across for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area on Friday. Cooler air will slowly move in from the north by late Friday night and Saturday morning. Another front will start to move through late weekend and will becoming the focus for potential showers and possibly thunderstorms over the weekend.
