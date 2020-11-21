KQ2 Forecast: Slightly warmer on Sunday

Lingering light showers will continue into the overnight hours, gradually ending early tomorrow morning. Skies will continue to clear by late Sunday morning eventually giving way to mostly sunny skies for the second half of the day. Temperatures will be seasonal tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 50s.

Rain chances will return Monday afternoon into evening keeping temperatures in the upper 40s. Rain chances will continue through Tuesday and gradually move out of the area early Wednesday morning. Dry and sunny conditions will take over Wednesday afternoon into the rest of the work week with temperatures staying right around average.

