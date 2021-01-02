KQ2 Forecast: Slightly warmer on Sunday

** Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 12 PM Sunday**



After a cloudy and cool day, patchy dense fog has developed across the area. Fog will continue into tomorrow morning and eventually start to dissipate by the afternoon. Tomorrow temperatures will slightly start to warm into the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Conditions will remain dry and slightly above average through the beginning of the week. Wednesday our rain chances will start to increase and continue through Thursday morning with the slight chance for some flurries. Conditions will start to dry out again by the end of the week.

