KQ2 Forecast: Slightly warmer on Sunday

After a cloudy and cool day, patchy dense fog has developed across the area. Fog will continue into tomorrow morning and eventually start to dissipate by the afternoon.

Posted: Jan 2, 2021 10:21 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

                                     ** Dense Fog Advisory in effect through 12 PM Sunday**


After a cloudy and cool day, patchy dense fog has developed across the area. Fog will continue into tomorrow morning and eventually start to dissipate by the afternoon. Tomorrow temperatures will slightly start to warm into the mid 30s under partly cloudy skies.

Conditions will remain dry and slightly above average through the beginning of the week. Wednesday our rain chances will start to increase and continue through Thursday morning with the slight chance for some flurries. Conditions will start to dry out again by the end of the week.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
17° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 17°
Clarinda
Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
St. Joseph
Cloudy
17° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 17°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 21°
Falls City
Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 15°
The warm air across northeast Missouri and northeast Kansas is on the way out of the area tomorrow. Highs will only make it into the mid 30s on Monday. Precipitation chances will increase Tuesday into Wednesday making for a rain/sleet/snow event with heavier snow to the north of 36 highway. Temperatures will then plummet into the teens overnight Wednesday into Thursday, making for a cold New Years Eve. Highs look to warm into the 40s once again heading into next weekend.
