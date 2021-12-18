Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Slightly warmer on Sunday

Posted: Dec 18, 2021 10:38 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Temperatures will stay cool on Sunday as sunshine returns. Highs will struggle to warm up into the lower 40s. Winds will be a bit breezy at times with gusts up to 25 mph. Next week temperatures look to slowly start to warm up again. Highs will start out in the mid 40s on Monday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will continue to warm with highs in the mid to upper 50s by Christmas weekend.
