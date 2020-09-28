Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Slightly warmer on Tuesday

Partly cloudy conditions will continue into the evening as temperatures fall into the mid to lower 40s. Tomorrow mostly sunny skies will return helping temperatures warm up into the upper 60s.

Posted: Sep 28, 2020 5:26 PM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

Wednesday will likely be the warmest day this week with highs in the lower 70s. Another cold front will sweep through the area Wednesday evening, cooling temperatures back down into the 60s for the rest of the work week into the weekend.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Maryville
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 64°
Cameron
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 64° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 61°
Fairfax
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 66°
A cool forecast is in store for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. Fall-like weather will usher into the area Monday with highs mainly in the 60s and no hazardous weather expected through the week. The area could see its first frost Friday morning as the lows drop into the low-to-mid 30s.
