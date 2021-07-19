KQ2 Forecast: Slightly warmer on Tuesday

Heat and humidity are set to slowly build on Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will likely reach the lower 90s on Wednesday with the heat index making it feel a degree or two warmer.

Heat and humidity will really start to ramp up on Thursday with highs in the lower 90s, but heat index values will feel like the upper 90s. Mid to upper 90s in store for Friday through the weekend. Heat index values will feel between 100-106. Mostly sunny and dry conditions look to continue through the weekend into next week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android