KQ2 Forecast: Slightly warmer temperatures continue on Friday

Lots of sunshine across the area today but clouds will start to move into the area later tonight. Temperatures will drop down into the single digits overnight with wind chills approaching sub zero levels. Tomorrow most areas will warm up above the freezing point with a mix of sun and clouds.

Temperatures will continue to slowly warm up through the weekend with the chance for a rain snow mix on Sunday morning. Next week temperatures look to be at or above average with highs in the 40s and 50s.

