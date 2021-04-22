KQ2 Forecast: Slightly warmer today with rain chances returning tonight

Cold temperatures have returned overnight with lows dropping into the lower 30s and upper 20s. Patchy frost has developed across most of the area this morning due to the cold temperatures. A freeze warning remains in effect through 9 AM. Today temperatures will slowly start to warm up with the return of a southerly wind. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s with increasing clouds. Most of today will be dry, but the chance for a few scattered showers will arrive after around 6 PM.

Scattered showers will continue off and on for most of the day Friday, but the rain looks to be light. The heavier rainfall will remain to our south. Conditions will begin to dry out and warm up for the weekend with highs in the 60s and 70s. The warm up continues into next week with highs in the 80s on Monday. Rain and thunderstorm chances return by mid week next week.

