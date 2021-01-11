Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Slow warm up on Tuesday

Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out. This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.

Posted: Jan 11, 2021 3:40 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 33°
St. Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 29°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
38° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 34°
Falls City
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 33°
