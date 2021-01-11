KQ2 Forecast: Slow warm up on Tuesday

Monday will start out chilly for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and then warm into the 40s as low cloud cover finally clears out.
This week will see gradually warming conditions through mid-week with highs into the upper 40s to mid-50s.
