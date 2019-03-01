Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch

KQ2 Forecast: Snow and arctic air returns

Another winter storm is set to move through the area beginning on Saturday and lasting into early Sunday. For tonight, not too much going on with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the teens and 20s.

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 3:57 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

**Winter Storm Watch for Atchison (Kan.) and Platte Counties beginning Saturday evening and lasting until Sunday at 3 p.m.

Attention then turns to a developing system that will bring increasing snow chances beginning Saturday afternoon and lasting until Sunday morning. Right now, it appears the heaviest snow will fall Saturday night and early Sunday.

Most of the day on Saturday will be dry and it's not until around 9 p.m. that snow chances will become likely. Roads will become snow covered and very slick overnight on Saturday so travel carefully if you have to. Snow will move out by Sunday morning.

As of right now, snowfall accumulations between 2-4" is possible across the KQ2 Viewing Area. Higher snowfall totals will be to the south of St. Joseph towards Kansas City where as much as 6 inches of snow could fall. There is still the possibility of these numbers changing so stay with KQ2 as we get closer to the event.

Arctic air and well below average temperatures will stick around through early next week with mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday. We will be dealing with bitterly cold wind chills Monday morning, possibly as low as -15 degrees. We'll get back up to the 30s by Wednesday.

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 29°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 28°
Fairfax
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 27°
