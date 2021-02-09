Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Snow and cold on Wednesday

Extremely cold wind chills are expected across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Wednesday morning. Wind chills are expected to stay in the -5to -15 degree range all week. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Wednesday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 3:49 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 3°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -5°
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 12° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 3°
Chillicothe/Agri
Cloudy
13° wxIcon
Hi: 11° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 4°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
10° wxIcon
Hi: 9° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 0°
