KQ2 Forecast: Snow begins to exit today

Snow will begin to slowly exit the area this morning as the system exits west to east throughout the day. Some light flurries could remain throughout the afternoon and evening but the majority of the snow will exit by early afternoon.

Temperatures will start to slowly warm this weekend with highs in the upper 30s and 40s. We will have dry conditions for the first part of the work week with temperatures continuing to stay in the upper 30s and 40s.

