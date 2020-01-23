Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances continue Friday

Another few inches of snow will be possible Thursday evening into Friday morning. Expect snow to slowly exit the area from west to east through the day on Friday.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

Temperatures will start to warm up on Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching into the upper 30's and lower 40's. The precipitation will stay out of the forecast until the middle part of next week.

Temperatures will start to warm up on Saturday and Sunday with highs reaching into the upper 30's and lower 40's. The precipitation will stay out of the forecast until the middle part of next week.


