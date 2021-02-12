KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances continue tonight

** Wind Chill Advisory in effect through noon on Saturday**

Very cold conditions are in store for today and through the weekend with high temperatures only making it into the single digits. Most mornings, wind chills will be around -15 to -25 below zero.

We will have a few chances for light snow within the next few days. The first will arrive later this evening into early Saturday morning. Most areas will see less than an inch of accumulations. Another chance for snow will move into the area on Sunday again bringing most less than an inch of accumulations. Bitter cold temperatures will continue into early next week.

CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays

LOCAL: WeatherCall

TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map

YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android