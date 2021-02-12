Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances continue tonight

Very cold conditions are in store for today and through the weekend with high temperatures only making it into the single digits. Most mornings, wind chills will be around -15 to -25 below zero.

Posted: Feb 12, 2021 7:15 AM
Updated: Feb 12, 2021 7:26 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen

** Wind Chill Advisory in effect through noon on Saturday**

We will have a few chances for light snow within the next few days. The first will arrive later this evening into early Saturday morning. Most areas will see less than an inch of accumulations. Another chance for snow will move into the area on Sunday again bringing most less than an inch of accumulations. Bitter cold temperatures will continue into early next week.

St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -17°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
-4° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -24°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -3°
Feels Like: -17°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -12°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -4°
Feels Like: -16°
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
