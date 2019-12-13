KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances increase on Sunday

A cloudy start to your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures slowly warmed up into the upper 40 and lower 50's by the afternoon. We will be watching a storm system for Sunday afternoon which could bring us some light to moderate snow. Some accumulating snow is possible across the area by Monday afternoon.
After the weekend we will start to watch the colder air move in on your Monday. Another disturbance will move by the area and it could give us a chance for some snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
