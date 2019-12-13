Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances increase on Sunday

We will be watching a storm system for Sunday afternoon which could bring us some light to moderate snow. Some accumulating snow is possible across the area by Monday afternoon.

Posted: Dec 13, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

A cloudy start to your Friday across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. Temperatures slowly warmed up into the upper 40 and lower 50's by the afternoon. We will be watching a storm system for Sunday afternoon which could bring us some light to moderate snow. Some accumulating snow is possible across the area by Monday afternoon.

After the weekend we will start to watch the colder air move in on your Monday. Another disturbance will move by the area and it could give us a chance for some snow across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Saint Joseph
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 43°
Savannah
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 41°
