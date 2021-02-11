The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range.
Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range. Another round of light snow is expected for the region Friday morning and Friday night. Bitterly cold temperatures will continue through the entire week, and beyond, with wind chill values frequently going well below zero each morning.
The cold wind chills are expected to stay with us across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with wind chills around 10 below expected by Friday morning. A Wind chill Advisory is in effect for Friday with values in the -15 to -25 degree range.
Related Content
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances continue Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances increase on Sunday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances on Wednesday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances return today
- KQ2 Forecast: More thunderstorm chances on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances increase on Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Storm chances return Friday
- KQ2 Forecast: Snow forecasted Monday
- KQ2 Forecast: Sunday rain chances