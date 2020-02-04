Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances on Wednesday

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 3:38 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

We had some sunshine across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A disturbance moved into the area and we will see some light snow across the area. High temperatures are only going to make it into the upper 20s and lower 30s for the next couple of days.

Tuesday night into Wednesday a storm system will move into northeastern Kansas and northwestern Missouri. The snow will start that morning and continue through the evening hours. There is a slight chance for a few stray snow showers in areas south of St. Joseph Thursday morning. Along with the snow, it will also be bringing our temperatures back down into the 30s and 40s for the remainder of the week.

