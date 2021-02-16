Clear
KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances return on Wednesday

Finally some sunshine has returned to the Midwest after a bitterly cold morning. A disturbance will be moving into the area tomorrow morning and it will give us a chance for snow. The better chances for snow will be to the southeast of our area. There will be a little bit of a warm up this week with highs reaching into the 20's.

Posted: Feb 16, 2021 3:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bracciano

St. Joseph
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 7° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: 6°
Clarinda
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: 1°
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -17°
Feels Like: 6°
Chillicothe/Agri
Partly Cloudy
wxIcon
Hi: 5° Lo: -15°
Feels Like: -2°
Falls City
Partly Cloudy
-1° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -21°
Feels Like: -13°
