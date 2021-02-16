KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances return on Wednesday

Finally some sunshine has returned to the Midwest after a bitterly cold morning. A disturbance will be moving into the area tomorrow morning and it will give us a chance for snow. The better chances for snow will be to the southeast of our area. There will be a little bit of a warm up this week with highs reaching into the 20's.

