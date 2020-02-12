Clear

KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances return today

After two mild days, snow chances have returned for today. A system is currently making its way into our area, and we could start to see snow arrive in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow chances will continue through the day today with a possibility of some rain mixing in depending on the temperature.

Posted: Feb 12, 2020 7:10 AM
Posted By: Julianna Cullen


After two mild days, snow chances have returned for today. A system is currently making its way into our area, and we could start to see snow arrive in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow chances will continue through the day today with a possibility of some rain mixing in depending on the temperature.

Snow will move out of the area Wednesday night as much colder air pushes into our area. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the single digits and will only rise into the teens for highs. Temperatures will slowly start to rise toward the weekend as temperatures return to the 50s by Sunday.

MAPS: Local, Regional & National Radar Maps

MORE: Hourly Forecast
LIVE: Interactive Radar
CLOSINGS: School & Business Closings & Delays
LOCAL: WeatherCall
TRAVEL: Traffic & Road Conditions Map
YOUR LOCAL WEATHER AUTHORITY: Extended Forecast
DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APPS: iOS | Android

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 27°
Maryville
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: 23°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 27°
Cameron
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 2°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: 27°
A storm system to the south of us will start to make its way towards the area by late tonight and early Wednesday morning. It looks like this storm will move in during the day on Wednesday and could bring at least part of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri some snow showers.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories