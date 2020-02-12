KQ2 Forecast: Snow chances return today

After two mild days, snow chances have returned for today. A system is currently making its way into our area, and we could start to see snow arrive in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow chances will continue through the day today with a possibility of some rain mixing in depending on the temperature.
Snow will move out of the area Wednesday night as much colder air pushes into our area. Temperatures Thursday morning will be in the single digits and will only rise into the teens for highs. Temperatures will slowly start to rise toward the weekend as temperatures return to the 50s by Sunday.
